Jerry Lee Conklin, age 84, passed away January 14th, 2022. Jerry was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on December 2nd, 1937, to Guile and Alice Conklin. Jerry was an Air Force veteran, while serving he traveled the world and fell in love with adventure. After retiring from the Air Force, he continued his love of traveling by becoming a long-haul truck driver and then working in telecommunications with Stromberg Carlson. He decided to make a home in Yakima, WA, where he returned to work for the military in telecommunications at the Yakima Training Center from March 1983 until he retired in June 2005. He received many awards and medals during his time in service and his time at the Yakima Training Center.
He enjoyed his bowling leagues, horseshoe tournaments, HAM radio club, fishing, and spending time with loved ones. He was a social butterfly that never met a stranger. He is loved and known for his giant heart, long stories, sense of humor, and the ability to fix anything. He received many trophies for bowling and horseshoes and acknowledgements for his community services. He was an active contributor to Find a Grave, he posted the entire Tahoma and Calvary Cemeteries as well as volunteering as a groundskeeper for Tahoma.
Jerry married his first wife, Norma Jean, and they had three children together. Later in life, he met Jan and they married in June 1979. Jan had three daughters that Jerry loved and treated as his own from day one. After Jan’s death in 2012, he met Shelli and they spent the last five years enjoying life together.
He is preceded in death by his father Guile Conklin, mother Alice Peters, sister Vaun Conklin, wife Jan Conklin, grandson in-law Steven Mendez and great-granddaughter Emmalee Jacobson. He is survived by his children Cynthia Schambers, Kevin (Anne) Conklin, Colleen (Allen) Duncan, Vicki (Kevin) McDonald, Susan Langston, and Lisa (John) Roybal, his grandchildren Michelle (Larry) McDonald, Jacob Roybal, Andi Frisk, Kelley Koch, Dallas (Jasmine) Sanchez, Erica (Steven) Mendez, Christopher (Amanda) Schambers, Andrew (Alissa) Schambers, Nicholas (Jasmin) Duncan, Alannah Duncan, and Lance Duncan, his sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and companion Shelli Leavitt.
Viewing will be held on Friday, January 28th, 2022 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, followed by a Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate in Jerry’s honor to The Wounded Warriors Foundation, Yakima Human Society or The American Heart Association, and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
