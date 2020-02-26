Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jerry L. Hooper Sr. passed in peace the morning of February 24th, 2020 at the age of 70 after a five-month battle with cancer, with his son Michael Catron by his side.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, and two sons, Shawn and Jerry Lee, and is survived by his loving wife Madelyn Hooper, his sons Michael Catron (wife Tia Catron) and Doug Catron (wife Martha Catron), his daughters Michelle Gillespie (husband Michael Gillespie) and Jalene Byers, and many grandchildren.
Jerry will be fondly remembered by all that had the pleasure of knowing him for his generosity, his sense of humor, and his love and dedication for both his family and country. A proud US Navy veteran, he served on the USS Forrestal and traveled the world, afterwards working as an evaporator operator for over 30 years, retiring from SunRype in 2019. He will be sorely missed.
