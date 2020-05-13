Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jerry L. Burgess, 86, of Yakima, WA, a great man of God, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.
He was born on August 12, 1938 in Vinita, OK to Samuel and Jessie Burgess. When Jerry turned 18, he moved to California and joined the U.S. Air Force, serving 4 years during the Korean Conflict. After his service, he moved to Seattle and went to work for his dad in construction.
Jerry eventually moved to Yakima and attended Yakima Bible Baptist Church, where he met Audrey, and they married on March 25, 1981.
Jerry was knowledgeable about prophecy and had a love for the Lord. He taught Sunday School for teen boys and he and Audrey had a Jail Ministry for 20 years as well as a Senior Saints Ministry. He led a lot of people to the Lord. Jerry helped build 6 churches in the Yakima Valley as well as building one in Japan! He was a hard worker and was caring towards others.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Audrey; son, Marvin (Cheryl) Burgess; step-sons, Todd, Tim, and Kevin Omta; granddaughter, Terra Burgess and grandson, Jacob Omta; and great-grandchildren, Remy and Sadie. He was preceded in death by grandson, Jeremy Burgess.
A private burial was held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yakima Bible Baptist Church in c/o Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901), who is caring for the family. Memories may be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
