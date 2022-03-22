Prosser Funeral Home
Jerry L. Blair, age 84 of Prosser, entered into rest on March 4, 2022 at From The Heart hospice facility in Kennewick. He was born on February 3, 1938 in Pasco, Washington and lived his early years in Prosser on the families Rattlesnake ranch. The family moved to a farm on OIE in 1949 where he lived until graduating from Prosser High School in 1956. In 1957 Jerry enlisted in the Army Reserves and was stationed in Fort Ord, California, serving for 8 years. In 1962 he met Dorothy Gimlin and the couple was married on February 20, 1963 at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They made their home in Prosser where they raised their children.
Jerry enjoyed taking hikes and country drives with his children, a good card game, an interesting history lesson, and being on the road in his truck. Most of all Jerry loved his family and friends and the time he spent with them.
Jerry worked as a trucker and farm hand. He was owner/operator of a trucking business and later went back and worked with his brother on the farm.
Jerry is survived by his children, Gail Blair of Townsend, Montana and Jason Blair (Angela) of Pasco, Norma Carter of Milton Freewater, Diane Sharpe (Bill) of Mabton, Gary Fox (Linda) of Renton, Randy Fox (Lynda) of Prosser; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Lester Blair of Kennewick and Jan Blair of Prosser; and sister, Delores from Arizona.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Velma Blair; his wife, Dorothy; son Jerry Jr.; brothers, Larry, Steve and Kenny Blair; and sisters, Mary Blair and Cecile (Blair) Brinkley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. Concluding services and burial will follow at the Prosser Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the church.
