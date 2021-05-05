Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Wednesday, April 28th, 2021, Jerry “Jake” Allen Maggard suddenly and unexpectedly left us.
Jake was born June 7th, 1955 in Selah, WA to H.E. “Jerry” and Barbara Maggard. He was the oldest of 3 children, with Kristy and James “Jim” to follow. The family remained in Selah where he grew up and attended school. He loved shop and auto class and gained knowledge and a passion that would carry through for the rest of his life. He graduated Selah H.S. in 1973 and from there spent most of his years as a self-contractor helping to manage and maintain properties. He took a break from that in 1995, bought a semi-truck, and spent quite a few years hauling cars.
Jake’s first passion in life was racing. Growing up his father drove in a NHRA drag racing circuit for Hahn Racing Team. In 1973 he decided to take up the sport for himself and spent the next 6 years racing snowmobiles professionally. Then, in the early ‘80’s he switched over to cars and raced the #27 at the Yakima Speedway on and off until 2004. He passed his love of racing on to his children and grandchildren and focused his time helping to build their cars and being an avid fan. Jake has been a fixture at the Yakima Speedway for the past 4 decades where he was well known as “Jake the Snake.” He loved fishing and spent many weekends on a boat with a line in the water. He could tell a great story, again and again! He was an incredible man. He taught his children everything he knew, from changing their own tires, to building their own homes. He will be forever missed, but our memories will fill our hearts.
Jake is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and Crystal (Shepherd) Mollett; paternal grandparents, Edgar and Elsie Maggard, and Lacy Eslick; mother, Barbara (Mollett) Maggard; stepmother, Patricia (Kilpatrick) Maggard; sister, Kristy Marie Maggard; aunts and uncles, Faye Robison, Leona Graf, Clifton “Bud” Maggard, Richard Mollett, Don Mollett, and Wayne Mollett; and cousins, Randy Mollett and Timothy Graudins. He is survived by his father, H.E. “Jerry” Maggard; siblings and step-siblings; James “Jim” (Billie Anne) Maggard, Dan (Stephanie) Kinley, Dustin (Amber) Kinley, and Breezi Elyea; numerous nieces and nephews; his children and step-children, Melissa Maggard, Marcus (Janell) Maggard, Julia (Tony) Jones, Jay (Jennifer) Younker, and Michael (Sherrie) Younker; grandchildren, Brendan, Maximus, Jaxxon, Hunter, Caruso, Sawyer, Elisabeth, Nathan, Joey, Jesse, and Jedidiah; his longtime love Charlyne Younker; best friends Steve Kastl and Perry Hursh; and immortal dog Jimi.
A private Viewing is scheduled for Friday, May 7, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home in Moxee. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at Tahoma Cemetery with a BBQ and get together to follow at his home. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
