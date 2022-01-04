Jerry E. Gieseke

June 3, 1937 - December 27, 2021
Jerry Gieseke passed away on December 27th, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father Winfred “Lucky” Gieseke and mother Mary Besaw. He is survived by his loving wife Ann, daughter Kristin Ann Allen (Shawn), granddaughter Taylor Allen of Blacksburg, Virginia, sister-in-law Charlotte Baldwin (Nathaniel), nephews Chuck Baldwin (Kim), and Matt Baldwin (Lori) 4 nephews, Charlie, Simon, Gavin, and Spencer, and 1 niece, Paisley. He is also survived by brothers Robert (Sig), of Spokane, Washington, and George Gieseke (Cathy), sisters Jeanette (Kurt) and Jayne Walker, all of Yakima, Washington, and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry spent his first 40 years on the West Coast moving east to further his career in the United States Coast Guard. He met the love of his life, Ann, and they resided in the Washington area for 30 years. Their first retirement was on the beautiful Eastern Shore in Maryland. While in Salisbury, Maryland, Jerry was involved in volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association and an active member of Asbury Methodist Church.
Ann and Jerry decided to move to Charleston, West Virginia to be closer to family. Even though he was in his 70’s when moving here, he also became involved in the Lions Club, eventually becoming President, and ushering for the Charleston Opera Guild. He was devoted to his church and loved singing in the choir.
Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great uncle. He loved to travel, play golf, and spend time with his family. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and love of music. He was always the life of the party, and never missed an opportunity to sing. He was always there when anyone needed him, and he will be missed beyond measure.
There will be a family memorial on the Greenbrier River in the Spring of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project at Woundedwarriorproject.org and to the First United Methodist Church of South Charleston by mail to 905 Glendale Ave., South Charleston, WV 25303.
Memories of Jerry may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV.
