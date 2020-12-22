Jerry Dosher was born January 3rd, 1954 and passed peacefully in his sleep on December 17th, 2020. He was a genuine family man who deeply loved his wife, children, and grandkids. He stood by his loving wife Carmen’s side for 48 wonderful years and together they raised their two successful daughters. Jerry was a wordsmith, one who could speak volumes in only a few words. He was brilliant… a “Jack of All Trades” if you will. He could build, fix, or “Jerry Rig” anything he set his mind to. This was evident by the numerous home projects both big and small. He honorably served his country for 21 years in the United States Army. He led each and every man in his unit safely in and out of Iraq during Desert Storm. He also served his city for 24 years through Dosher Refrigeration, which was a very successful business that he and Carmen built together from the ground up. Jerry touched many lives. He left an unforgettable impression on those that he met and was deeply loved by those knew him. Jerry had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a jokester with an adventurous spirit, who could light up a room with a smile or joke at the drop of a hat. Jerry was an outdoorsman who always caught “the big one” even if “the big one” didn’t always make it home.
Jerry is preceded in death by his loving parents, Ernest and Hazel Dosher, and his big brother Al (Phyll) Dosher. He is survived by his devoted wife Carmen Dosher, his daughters Sheila (Peter) Chavez, and Laura (Dennis) La Vigne, his grandchildren Ari Chavez, Eliyahu Chavez, Tanner La Vigne, and Allison La Vigne, brother Sam (Wilma+) Dosher and sister Kay (Pete) Pearce.
Jerry is remembered as a loving father and husband, entrepreneur, and loyal U.S. Army veteran. Services may be held at the Ft. Bliss Cemetery once honorary mentions resume. Friends and family will be notified at that time.
