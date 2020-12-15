Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jerry Dodson, age 84, passed away December 10th, 2020. He was raised in Bickleton, Washington and attended schools in Bickleton, Roosevelt and Military School in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from Sunnyside High School and went on to attend Washington State University. He spent his summers growing up working on the farm. After attending WSU for 2 years, he got a job at Boeing in Renton, Washington. He married a gal (Lovina Hibler) from Mabton, Washington, and they lived in Renton, Kent, Cashmere and then Yakima. While working for 40 years with Boeing, he traveled all over the world working in the “Aircraft on Ground Program” (AOG), and retired in 1995.
He enjoyed playing sports and even coached soccer. He spent many years hunting, fishing, camping and RV’ing. He loved wood working in his shop, building bird houses. He also enjoyed being outside gardening and doing yard work. After retiring he spent 15 years volunteering for the YWCA and other estate sales in the Wenatchee area. He loved spending time and traveling with his wife, Lovina and was lucky enough to celebrate their 64th anniversary on December 1st, 2020.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Lovina Dodson; children: Darla Dodson Wilkins (Brad) and Daniel Dodson (Christine); grandchildren: Nick Wilkins (Kate), Kris Dodson (Annie), Megan Wilkins Miller (Rob) and Kelcie Dodson; great-grandchildren: Mya, Matthew, Lilly, Sophia, Samuel, and Beau Dean. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Marie Dodson.
His family would like to thank the wonderful Hospice care he received. Denise, Sarah, Jackie and the doctor from home care services in addition to all of the staff from Cottage in the Meadow.
A small Graveside Service was attended by immediate family only. However, a Celebration of Life in his honor will be held at a later date when all those who loved him will be able to attend. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
