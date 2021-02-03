Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Tuesday November 24, 2020, Jerry Dean Barnes passed away at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, Washington.
Jerry was born on January 13, 1957 to Jerry and Nell Barnes on Ramey Air Force Base in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. He enlisted in the United States Army and served 11 years. He was a caring and compassionate man who never turned down the chance to help anyone. Liked by all and hated by none, he’s finally able to be pain free.
Jerry is survived by his father and stepmother Jerry and Inez Barnes, sister and her husband Dianna and Jerry Eberle, daughter and her husband Gena and Jordan Colby, son and his wife Kimo and Rene Barnes, 2 grandchildren, Melia Barnes and Trenton Colby, and countless extended family and friends.
You played a good hand dad, rest easy.
