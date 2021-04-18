Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jerry Daniel Hay passed away on April 7, 2021 at the age of 70. He was born February 21, 1951 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Orville and Hazel Hay. He had two brothers and five sisters. Jerry spent his early years in and around New Buffalo. There were many happy memories with his sisters Aletha, Sharron, and Gloria, looking after the young Jerry and Kathy. However, the siblings often spent more time causing mischief and getting into trouble. For instance, one time a search party was out looking for the missing children while they were floating the Bayou on a leaky raft with their favorite pet pig on board. Jerry moved to Washington at the age of 5 with his family. Unfortunately, his father passed away before he could join them.
Jerry didn’t like to be idle and found work as soon as he could. Paper routes were his first job, followed by a job in California working for a circus. He oversaw looking after the animals, feeding, watering and general cleanup. His favorite was a black panther names Lisa who he was frequently attached to by his belt loop as a leash. She was very tame and would calmly follow him around. He also worked with the roller derby team, The Boomers, which started his love for skating. After his teenage years, Jerry discovered he enjoyed working in construction, mechanical, hanging neon signs, and driving truck, and finally settled into roofing. Jerry was a roofer for over 30 years, retiring as a master journeyman roofer.
Jerry married his wife Barbara on January 8, 1972 and they enjoyed 49 years together. Both loved the outdoors and spent their free time fishing, camping, boating, and hunting for mushrooms in the Cascades. Jerry taught Barb how to fish, bait the hook, and take the fish off the hook (except catfish). Jerry and Barb had two children, Karen and Lucas, who started camping before their 1st birthdays, developing a love of the mountains and beaches as well.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Orville and Hazel, his brothers Harry (age 1) and Wilber, and his sisters Bertha, Aletha, and Sharron. Jerry’s surviving family includes his wife Barbara, his children Karen and Lucas, his six grandchildren, Taylor, Konar, Jarron, Alexandria, Samantha, and Logan, and he was also fortunate to see his first great-grandson, his buddy, Grayson Daniel. He is also survived by his two sisters, Gloria (Don) Peterson and Katheryn (Robert) Willis, and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
