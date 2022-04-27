Jerry Dale Hand, 62, of Yakima, Washington, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer.
Jerry was born on January 4, 1960 to Lester Hand and Darlene Moore Hand in Yakima, WA. After getting his GED, he worked as a logger for Jefferson Logging and then Owens out of Selah. Jerry went on to work for Race Teams such as but not limited to Derrike Cope, Jack Mccoy, Roush Racing, APEX Racing/John Young JR, Greg Biffel, and Dan Obrist.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsmen and enjoyed fishing and hunting. His true passion was racing and fabricating, and could often be found in his shop, or at a racetrack when he wasn’t at home. He enjoyed helping out others and teams alike, up and down the west coast.
In 1977, he met the love of his life, Juanita Hilton, and they wed in June of that same year, going on to have three children, Misty, Cindy and Candy.
Jerry was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than life itself, something he frequently mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Candy, Cindy, and Misty and always tried his best to support them. He was extremely proud of his eight grandchildren, and bragged about them and their accomplishments.
Anyone who knew Jerry knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Jerry was predeceased by his father Lester Hand, and two brothers, Brian and Danny Hand. He is survived by his mother Darlene Moore of Longview, WA, his loving wife Juanita Hand of Yakima, WA, his daughters Misty Ellsworth and Cindy Clark of Rainier, OR, and Candy Hilton-Hand of Yakima, WA, and eight granchildren: Makayla, Jordan, Logan, Xavier, Robert, Caleb, Mason and Riley, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life at 2 pm on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at West Valley Foursquare Church. In lieu of flowers, friends may show condolences at their choosing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in