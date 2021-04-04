August 18, 1946 - November 20, 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jerry Clark, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He lost a valiant, lengthy, and difficult battle with respiratory failure on November 20, 2020.
Jerry was born and raised in Yakima, Washington. He and his wife moved to the Seattle area in 1970 where they raised their family and where they stayed for the remainder of his life.
Jerry leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Glenna, daughter Chris Clark, son Brandon Clark (Michelle), and grandchildren Nathan and Sofia Clark all of whom occupied the biggest part of his heart. He also leaves behind, in love, his brothers Rick Clark (Sally), Kelly Clark, Keri Clark (Jenny), and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Evelyn (Honey) Clark and his father Richard Clark.
Jerry’s passing has left such a large void in the lives of his family and friends. His big heart, quick wit, comedic humor, and so much more will be missed by all who knew him.
