Jerry Clark

Born on May 30, 1932, in Yakima, WA Jerry attended school in Naches where he graduated in 1950. In 1952 he married his high-school sweetheart, Maxine Dellinger. In later years he was the track photographer at Longacres Race track. In their 69 years of marriage, Jerry and Maxine enjoyed many world travels and spending time with family and friends. Jerry passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2021 with his family at his side. We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
He’s survived by his wife, Maxine; sons Greg, Kim and Doug (Karen); grandchildren Ian, Christine, Stephen and Cameron; and great grandchildren Kolby and Quinnlyn. Please visit www.fourfootedfotos.com/jerryclarkmemorial.html
