Jerrie L. Vander Houwen, age 85, went to heaven June 5, 2021. Jerrie was a good friend to many and will be missed.
Jerrie was born in Yakima, Washington, to Lenard and Mildred Vander Houwen on April 15, 1936. He was the first of 4 boys (Jerrie, Nick, Steve and Lee). He was the first of his family to arrive and last to depart.
Jerrie supported himself and his family, growing apples and cherries, reaching from Naches Heights through Cowiche, Tieton and into the Wenas. He had a rich knowledge of Native American artifacts and was sought by many for his expertise. His life reflects a rich heritage of hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities.
Jerrie is survived by his children: Debbie Vander Houwen, Laurie Steward, Tim Vander Houwen, Jerrie Vander Houwen, Maria Madrigal, and Fernando Madrigal; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral arraignments are provided by Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima, WA 98901. Flowers are welcome, but if you would like to make a memorial donation, please make checks payable to Faith, Hope, & Love International Tim Ost. More information available at mrcpartners.org/missionary/tim-noemi-ost/. Flowers and donations may be sent to Rainier Memorial.
Visitation services are Monday June 14, 2021, 4 pm to 8 pm at Rainier Memorial. A family Grave Side Service will follow on June 15, 2021, 11 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
