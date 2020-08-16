Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jerri Offerdal (97), our precious mother and angel, left this earth to be with the angels on August 10, 2020. She was the eldest of three siblings. Jerri was born on November 28, 1922 in Grants Pass, Oregon to Golda and Roscoe Edwards.
Jerri graduated from Medford High School (Oregon) in 1941. Jerri met the love of her life, Robert Offerdal, at a USO dance in Oregon, and from that day a 56 year long dance began. Together they raised four children: Sharon, Sandee, Larry and Jan.
Family was everything to mom. She was always there to support us. When she wasn’t taking care of us, mom enjoyed baking, sewing and bowling. Outside the home, she was always present at our sporting events and school functions. Mom worked alongside Robert at Standard Oil in Grandview and then later became Secretary to the School Superintendent of Grandview Public Schools. When Jerri and Robert retired, they moved to Moxee to enjoy their retirement years. They spent many pleasant days on RV road trips with their travel club, especially to Caldwell, ID for the Banjo Festival and to Shelton, WA for the Oyster fest. She also enjoyed cruises with Larry and trips to Hawaii with Sharon. There could not have been a better mom, grandmother (momo), and friend.
Jerri is lovingly survived by her children: Sharon Appelgate of Yakima, WA, Sandee (Neil) Sappingfield of Swansea, IL, Larry (Sue) Offerdal of Shelton, WA, and Jan (Gene) Roberts of Yakima, WA, 18 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, former son-in-law Dr. Lloyd Butler, and many many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Offerdal, her brother Herb Edwards and sister Bonnie Delsman, her son-in-law Homer Appelgate, and her grandson Clint Offerdal.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday August 22, 2020 from 12 pm to 6 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel. Graveside Service will take place Sunday August 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grandview Cemetery. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Terrace Heights Presbyterian Church.
Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In