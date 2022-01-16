Jerome Martin Clubb passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021 in Vancouver, Washington. He was born December 7, 1928, in Yakima, Washington, to Robert Earl and Erma Margaret (Chandler) Clubb. He attended the public schools of the Broadway District, Wapato, and Yakima, and earned an Arts Associate Diploma from Yakima Valley Junior College. As a youth, he worked in the fruit orchards of the Yakima Valley and as a stock boy in the Pioneer Drug Store in Yakima. Jerry enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany from 1951-1953, rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class.
Jerry met his wife, Vera Alice Thompson, also of Yakima, upon returning from Germany in 1953. They were married for 64 years and together built a family and fulfilling life. With her support, and the GI Bill of Rights he attended the University of Washington where he received a Ph.D. in history in 1963. Vera and Jerry relocated to the Midwest and spent most their working lives in Ohio and Michigan. Jerry retired from the University of Michigan as Research Scientist in the Institute for Social Research and Professor in the Department of History in 1992. Retirement was spent in Port Angeles, Washington, where they both enjoyed the beauty found on the Olympic Peninsula.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Vera in 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Ann Krager (Greg), granddaughter Madeline Krager, his son, Robert Thompson Clubb (Joanna), grandson Raymond Clubb and granddaughters Eva and Virginia Clubb. His family was fortunate to have had him in our lives for so long. His intelligence, humor and kindness will be dearly missed.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, donations should be made to local food banks.
