Jerome “Jay” Vetsch passed away April, 25, 2020 unexpectedly on the farm doing what he loved with his son Jared by his side. He was born to Pius and Ida (Rathjen) Vetsch on December 8, 1951. He graduated from West Valley High School in 1971. He married the love of his life Jeannie “Mackie” on December 23, 1971. Children, Justin and Jared Vetsch, daughter Jillian (John) Calhoun, and daughter-in-law Christy (Greg) Boisselle, his grandchildren Jakob (Bri) Vetsch, Justine Vetsch, James, Jenna, and Jesse Calhoun, Taylor and Ragan Boisselle, his sisters Kitty (Royal) Schlepp and Denise (Bob) Russell, and his father/mother-in-law Jim and Jackie Mackie who were more like parents to him. Jay was part of a loving family with many family members’ sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews that he loved and friends that considered him family. Jay was one of the hardest working men most of us will ever know; he rarely stopped. Jay spent his early years working as a heavy equipment operator, but his true passion was always for farming. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with family. The grandkids never missed an opportunity to spend time with their grandpa learning to drive, fish, hunt, and work with the cows. He rarely missed a morning meeting up with the local farmers at AGS. Jay was a friend to all and will forever be known for his smile, laugh, and positive outlook. He was always willing to help anyone in need and will be missed by many. The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out during this time. Thank you to the West Valley Fire Department, ALS, Dr. Bruce Ball, Dr. Chapman, the staff at VM-Yakima, and Sister Fay for all your care and attention. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
