Jerome F. Stone (Jerry), age 74, passed away July 19, 2020, in Sun City West, AZ. Jerome was born in Yakima, Washington to Norris and Blanche Stone on October 8th, 1945.
Jerome was a true patriot and man of honor as he served his country in the Vietnam conflict. He moved to Sun City West after he retired from Fleming Foods in Portland, Oregon, in 2007. He was an active member of Sun City West Men’s Club, Putting Club, and The Niners. As a devoted servant of God, Jerome was heavily involved at Sun City West Christian, and Palm West Community Churches.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie; sons, Greg and Michael; daughter-in-law, Michelle; grandchildren, Kacie and Michael (Wick), Cortney, Jackson, Blake, and Mason; and great-granddaughter, Samantha.
His spirit now lives in the heart of Bonnie as he joins his sister in heaven, and small reflections of him can be seen in his 5 brothers. His passing is mourned by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as his church family, friends, and even the bunnies that visited him on the patio each morning as he enjoyed his book and coffee.
Jerome was a beloved soul, remembered for his kind heart, playful spirit, steadfast loyalty, and unbounded capacity to love. Every round of golf, roll of dice, hand of cards, Sunday service, and holiday gathering will be bitter by the loss, but sweet with the memories of our time with him. All who knew him were blessed.
