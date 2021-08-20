Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jeremy John Richardson (Jay Bird) was born April 25, 1975 and passed on August 15, 2021.
Jeremy loved his family and friends as well as his beloved dogs Heidi and Buddy. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, skiing, and camping. Jay had a gift for being a jack of all trades, always willing to offer a helping hand. If you knew Jay, you know how big his heart was. He was a graduate of East Valley High School, attended Perry Trade School, and was a Journeyman Electrician. He had a close circle of friends, a beautiful smile, and a great sense of humor; always cracking jokes. He will be missed by many!
Jay was preceded in passing by his beloved father Jerry Richardson, grandparents Norm and Mary Richardson, as well as Bud and Jennie Wade and stepbrother Brad Burns.
He is survived by his stepmother Joann Richardson, mother Linda Richardson-Hood, stepfather Michael Hood, brothers Wade Richardson and wife Megan, Zack Richardson and wife Kimberly, stepbrothers Ryan Burns, Josh Hood, and Jon Hood, nieces Catey Richardson, Kennedy and Ashley Richardson and nephew Corbin Richardson, uncle Dennis Richardson and aunt Kay Richardson, uncle Leo Richardson, aunt Susan Richardson Miller, aunt Nancy and aunt Sally.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Rest in peace Jaybird. Your kind heart and sense of humor will be deeply missed by many! We love you, Birdy.
