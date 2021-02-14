Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jeremy Allan Bruseau set sail on the Heavenly seas on February 5, 2021 in Coos Bay, OR.
Jeremy was born June 4, 1976 in Richland, WA and grew up in Yakima, WA. He graduated from West Valley High School in 1995. Jeremy proudly served his country in the US Navy 1995-1998 and was a Machinist Mate 3rd Class aboard the USS Archerfish SSN-678 from 1996-1998. As his happy place was the sea, his next adventure in life was working as a long line fisherman in the Bering Sea from 2000-2017. His latest adventure was working as a mechanical engineer on a tugboat in Coos Bay, OR. Very mechanically gifted, he enjoyed that job immensely.
Jeremy is survived by his sister Bambi Bruseau Campbell and family, brother Jason Bruseau, stepmom Mary Bruseau and family, brother Steve Bruseau and family, several nieces and nephews, son Westley Taylor, uncle/aunt Bob and Jan Cosser and family, Jennifer Tollenan Bruseau, girlfriend Dora Smith and his many friends.
Jeremy was preceded in death by parents, Jack Bruseau, Rose Taylor and grandparents.
“Buddy” your gentle nature and huge heart will live on in the hearts of those that knew and loved you, may you rest peacefully and know we will see you again. You made the BEST apple pie!
Arrangements were coordinated with North Bend Chapel in Coos Bay and Brookside Funeral Home in Moxee, WA. As per his wishes there will be no memorial service, he will be cremated and returned to the sea to set sail on his final journey. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In