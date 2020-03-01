Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jennifer M. Williams (Orlando) was sadly taken from us February 20, 2020 after a long battle with illness. Jen was born November 18, 1982 to mother Julie Darcey and father Paul Orlando Jr.
Jen had an amazing heart and loved her children endlessly; Ashlynn, Sophia, Olivia, and Grayson were everything to her.
Jen worked for the City of Yakima as the Community Transportation Coordinator. Jen made many friends there, both co-workers and supervisors. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Steve Williams. The two were rarely seen apart, and after several years together they were married on January 18, 2019.
To Jen’s friends her attitude, love of life, and laughter was amazing. She had many lifelong friends that loved her, and she loved in return. To them she was known as “Giggles.” Jen was truly one in a million.
Jen was preceded in death by her grandfather Paul Orlando Sr., great-grandmother Peggy Mattern, and grandmother Pearl (Charles) Darcey. Jen is survived by husband Steve, children Ashlynn, Sophia, Olivia, and Grayson, mother Julie, father Paul, brother Nick, nieces Amelia and Maizey, grandmother Carmen, and various aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jen was always positive, cheerful, selfless, and of course stubborn. Jen’s huge heart left an impact on many people’s lives and will be greatly missed.
Memorial Services will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
