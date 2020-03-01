Jennifer Jean Dobbs, of Wenatchee, Washington, went home to our Lord at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Jennifer passed peacefully surrounded by friends and family.
Jennifer was born on January 26, 1957 in Ellensburg, Washington. She was the daughter of Lauren and Ruby Dobbs, of Yakima, Washington and spent her early years there.
Jennifer graduated from Eisenhower High School, Yakima in 1975. She attended Central Washington State University in Ellensburg before stretching her wings and moving to Portland, Oregon. In Portland, she was hired as an Administrative Assistant for ADP until her retirement.
She will always be remembered for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, for her kindness and willingness to help those friends and family members in need. She always had time and a kind word of encouragement and support for those around her.
Jennifer is survived by her sister, Traci Phillips (Dan) of Wenatchee, niece Carlyn, uncle Donald Duffy, of Mt. Angel, Oregon, numerous cousins, and her cat Charlie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lauren and Ruby Dobbs, of Yakima.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 am at Terrace Heights Cemetery, Terrace Heights, Washington. Following the interment, there will be a reception at the Red Lion Hotel Yakima Center, Yakima.
Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation in her name.
