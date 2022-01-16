Jennifer “Jenny” Jean Coyle-Wheeler age 60 of White Swan was surrounded by her loving children as she began her journey Peacefully with the Creator the morning of January 13, 2022 due to a long battle with supra nuclear palsy.
Jennifer was born on April 15, 1961 to Theresa Ashue and Richard Coyle in Los Angeles, California. She was brought home to White Swan, WA where she grew up and was raised by her grandmother Cecilia Smith-Ashue. Jennifer graduated from White Swan High School Class of 1979. After graduation she was married to husband Delbert Wheeler Sr. in 1985. They shared three children. Kamiakin Timothy, Derrick Joseph, and Shellie JaDawn.
Jennifer and Delbert established their first business, Wheeler Logging in hopes of creating opportunity and legacy for their children, grandchildren, and their native people. Jennifer later went on to create Wyutun Construction and Flagging which enabled her to travel and provide job opportunities for her native people. White Swan Community was very important to her. She worked tirelessly to bring in the first White Swan Parade along with the first street lights in town. She planned and hosted countless events. The annual White Swan Christmas tree lighting, Halloween Parties at White Swan Community Center and scholarship funds for graduating seniors, to name a few.
Jennifer loved to love. She was generous with her love and her heart was so full. Her positivity was unrelenting, her energy was incomparable, and her smile was extraordinary. Jennifer was an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation and was raised very traditional practicing root digging, berry picking, and preparing food for ceremonies. She was a woman of service who never sat still, there was always work to be done.
Jennifer loved to spend time camping and hunting in the mountains with her children. She never could turn her boys and daughter down when it came to adventures. Jenny loved road trips, listening to Black Lodge, cooking, planning events, and working, but most of all her children and family which made holidays her true favorite.
Jennifer always had her doors open with a warm heart and her home was always filled with love, laughter, and kindness. She raised numerous children not only her own, they all needed love in her eyes. Jennifer had so much love in her heart and she touched so many. More than anything she was known to many people simply as “Mom.”
She is survived by her children Kamiakin Timothy Wheeler, Derrick Joseph Wheeler, Raechelle JaDawn Wheeler, Benjamin Nicholas Tucker-Wheeler, Delbert Loren Wheeler Jr, Blaine Thomas Wheeler and her grandchildren Kaylee, Maliah, Tehya, and Nino Wheeler. Judson, Rhena Mae, Ashlea, Derrick Wheeler Jr., JaDawn Wheeler, Brexley Tucker, DJ, Leilani, Cole, Delbert III, Cyrus Wheeler, KarterMae, Aberdee, Izlee, and Roper Wheeler. She is also survived by her mother Theresa Ashue and siblings Annette Coyle, Kenneth Ashue, and Jackie Dacotua. She is preceded in death by grandparents Cecilia Smith Ashue and Phillip Ashue and uncle Stanley Ashue.
On January 17, 2022 there will be a public viewing at 1 pm at Toppenish Colonial Funeral Home with following overnight services. Burial will be Sunrise on January 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in White Swan, WA.
