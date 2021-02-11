Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jennifer Jean Chaney, age 55, passed away February 6, 2021 in Portland, OR. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Lane Chaney, her sons Cody Ross, Brandon (Melissa), Blake, Troy, Joshua Wilson and Nicholas Chaney, her daughter Tiffani McNearney (Bradley) and three granddaughters.
Jennifer was born September 20, 1965 in Prosser, WA to Murit and Lorraine Aichele. She graduated from West Valley high school in 1984 and attended Yakima Business College. She was a homemaker, and bookkeeper at Chaney’s Cars & Parts.
She loved her family, reading and her pets. We will always remember her as a good wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in College Place, WA on Sunday February 14th at 10:00 AM. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In