Jennie May Roys was born February 26 1942 in Yakima, Washington to Victor and Miriam Studer.
She attended Ahtanum Pioneer Church where she became the church organist during her high school years. She attended West Valley High School where she became the editor of the high school paper and the high school choir accompanist. She spent her summers teaching kids in week-long CEF camps.
She attended Central Washington State College (now CWU) majoring in Elementary Classroom and minoring in Music. She was a member of the Central Singers and was active in Inter Varsity Christian Fellowship.
There she met and eventually married her husband, David C. Roys.
As a homemaker she and her husband lived in Fairfield Washington. While there she commuted to EWU in Cheney to finish her BA in Elementary Education. From there they moved to Billings, Big Timber, and Plains, Montana, where she helped publish a magazine, a cookbook, and several works by college professors and continued teaching piano.
The family then moved back to her home in Yakima where she helped her parents in their declining years and taught 4th grade and piano at West Side Christian School (now RCS).
She loved making music, sewing, knitting, and being a grandma and homemaker.
She retired and continued as grandma and mentor to younger women.
After a lengthy illness in her home in West Valley she went to be with Jesus November 28, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, David, her sons, David and Daniel, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, her siblings Margaret Raub, Phyllis Martin, Carolyn Porter, and Victor Studer, and many nephews and nieces.
She was loved by all who knew her and we miss her.
A memorial service will be held at Community Alliance Church, 14890 Tieton Dr., Yakima at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
