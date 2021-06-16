(Jenks) Gordon “Kalushkan” Smartlowit

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Gordon “Kalushkan” aka Jenks Smartlowit, 75 years of age, joined our Creator and the loved ones gone on before him, and passed away on June 14th, 2021 at Yakima. He was the beloved husband of Nancy, his high school Chilocco and Haskell sweetheart, married for 54 years.
He was born in Wiley City, WA, which the family referred to as LA (Lower Ahtanum), the son of Gilbert and Annie Napyer Smartlowit. He was our family Santa born on Christmas. Gordon was a member of the White Swan Independent Shaker Church and honored his wife’s Catholic faith. He retired as a surveyor for the BIA/YN Roads Department.
Gordon was a family man who brought fun and laughter to all the gatherings he attended. He loved to host parties in his beautiful landscaped yard and home that he and Nancy shared with family and friends. His pride and joy were his children, grandchildren, and large extended families. Gordo encouraged and supported family activities. He played softball, coached and attended basketball games of his family. He enjoyed going to our mountains where he hunted, fished in the streams & lakes, helped gathered foods and camped. On the rez, he had scenic routes where he’d drive and often stop to visit others. He has impacted so many people, young and old.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children Vernon (Monika), Gilbert, Eldan, and Juliann (Victor); 22 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and his brothers Raymond Smartlowit (Cheryl), and Wayne Smartlowit (Valerie); sisters Leona Jack, Iola Totus, Veda Adams (John), Bernice Jim, Janet George, and Wilma Wahsise (Les) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and relations. He was predeceased by his parents Gilbert and Annie Smartlowit; his brother Peter Smartlowit (Jeannette); his sister Lucy Winnier (Moses); his son Eugene Smartlowit and his daughter Angela Goudy.
Funeral Services are being handled by Valley Hills Funeral Home Zillah Chapel. Dressing services took place Tuesday June 14th. He will be taken to White Swan Independent Shaker Church for overnight services with Final Funeral Services Wednesday June 15th. Burial will be at Toppenish Creek Cemetery, White Swan. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
