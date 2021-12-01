Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jenefier Lyn Gray entered eternal rest on Tuesday November 16th, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Yakima, WA, with family by her side. She was born on January 15, 1951, to Jesse and Bessie Cox of Yakima, WA. She graduated from A.C. Davis High School and worked for Yakima County for many years. Jenefier was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Jenefier is survived by her daughters Tanell Perry, Celine Gray, and son Tylonzo Frazier, four grandchildren, Deandre, Deayrra, DeVaughn, and Elijah, two great-grandchildren, Naomi and Nova, three brothers, Terry (Billie), Jeffrey (Esperanza), and Rex Cox, and many nieces and nephews. Jenefier was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jesse Cox Jr., Ronald Cox, and niece Jeslyn Cox.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Service and Reception will be held on Friday December 3, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Yakima Bible Baptist Church (6201 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA 98908). Masks will be required for both the viewing and service. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
