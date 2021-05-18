Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jeffrey Wayne Groves was born in Yakima on May 1, 1969. He passed away at age 52 on May 12, 2021 suddenly and unexpectedly. Jeff grew up in Grandview and graduated in 1987. He finished his degree at Oregon State University and proceeded to have a wonderful career in the ag industry. Jeff finally found the love of his life in 2009 and married Tawna Paine on July 3, 2011.
Jeff loved traveling, whether for work or pleasure, and meeting new people. He worked for Coastal Farm and Ranch for many years in outside sales and store management. The last 6 years Jeff spent working for Datamars and managing a sales territory that encompassed the Pacific Northwest. This job kept him in touch with all of his friends and colleagues that he has known throughout his adult life.
When Jeff wasn’t traveling for work, he was traveling to see friends. Planning a wine tour for his friends every year was a highlight he looked forward to. Jeff always made barbeques and get togethers more entertaining with his outgoing personality.
After Jeff and Tawna were married the adventures continued. They moved to Arizona for a few years, enjoyed fun vacations, and finally settled in Selah to build their family farm which provided years of love and memories.
Jeff was overjoyed to become a father in 2015 when his son Jace Albert Groves was born. His focus shifted in recent years to playing outside, building train tracks, and going on adventures to find the perfect place to throw rocks in the river with his son. He was an amazing father and never missed an opportunity to spend quality time with his “best buddy.” It was important to Jeff to share his faith with Jace, and they attended the Selah Covenant Church in recent years.
Jeff is survived by his wife Tawna and son Jace, father Henry and Donna Groves of Yakima, in-laws Jim and Lea Anne Paine of Cashmere and brother in law Jered (Amanda) Paine and nephews Cody and Bradley of Cashmere. Jeff is also survived by his two best friends since childhood, Merrill Waddle and Mark Mount, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. Jeff is preceded in death by his beloved mother Alice Groves.
The Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Graveside Service will be held at the Cashmere Cemetery on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12:00 pm. A gathering to celebrate Jeff’s life will be held immediately following. All who wish to attend are welcome. Friday’s Graveside Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Jeff’s obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
