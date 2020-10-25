Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jeffrey Robert McCoy, 28, of Yakima, WA passed away after a long battle with addiction. He was born September 25, 1992 in Yakima, WA at Memorial Hospital to Vince and Melodi McCoy.
Jeffrey attended West Valley High School and joined the Army Reserves in August of 2011. Growing up Jeff had a way about him that drew people to him, he always had an infectious smile that could light up the room the moment he walked in. He was adventurous and a free-spirited soul.
Jeff had a big heart and deeply loved his family and friends. He was passionate about the outdoors loved hunting, elk camp, and fishing and dreamed of living like Dick Proenneke in “Alone in the Wilderness.”
Jeff is survived by his mother, Melodi McCoy, father, Vince McCoy, sister, Amanda McCoy, brother, Jonah McCoy, three nieces, Sophia Clark, Hannah Baughman, and Harper McCoy, one nephew, Hudson McCoy, grandparents, Mike & Dawn Southards, grandparents, Jim & Susan Bonser, grandfather, Ken McCoy, his aunt and uncle, April & Jacob Mearse, and his girlfriend, Tara Petersen. We will always cherish the good memories and times that were spent together. He is preceded in death by his great grandad, Jesse Southards, great-grandma, Betty Southards, grandma, Patty McCoy, uncle, Mark McCoy, and great uncle, Rick Southards.
A Memorial Service will be held at West Valley Missionary Church (11107 Wide Hollow Rd., Yakima, WA) on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In