Jeffrey Paul Kurkowski, 66, of Yakima, WA, died Monday, December 21, 2020.
Jeff was born in Oceanside, NY. He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Carl Kurkowski.
Jeff had a 32 year career with IBM as an Asset Management Consultant. His assignments included Canada, Australia, England, Norway, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, and Panama. Jeff loved traveling.
After spending 22 years in Wilmington, NC, Jeff and wife, Pam, moved to Yakima, WA to be closer to family. In retirement, Jeff was an active member of The Villas at Terrace Heights Home Owners Association, spending most of his days working on neighborhood landscaping and helping neighbors with home improvement projects. Jeff was generous with his time and loved making people laugh. He enjoyed grilling, home improvement projects, and playing Bunko with friends.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pamela Doris Kurkowski; two children, Jennifer Ann King (James) of Pine Bush, NY and Kiel Paul Kurkowski (Elizabeth) of Vancouver, WA; two grandsons, James Vincent King and Henry Elias Kurkowski; brother, Leonard Thomas Kurkowski (Christine) of Bayville, NY; mother, Sabina Magdalena Kurkowski of Boynton Beach, FL.
Arrangements are being made with Keith & Keith Funeral Home in Yakima, WA. A memorial service will be held in the summer.
