Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jeffrey Lee Boutwell, November 21, 1947 to January 6, 2022. Jeff was born in Vancouver, Washington and resided in Yakima and has since 1998. Mr. Boutwell graduated from Portland State University with a bachelor’s degree and began his teaching career in Forest Grove, Oregon. He moved on to become a police officer with the Hillsboro Police Department in Oregon, retiring in 1998 as a Commander with the force. After moving to Yakima, he was employed with Federal Court Security until retirement. Additionally, Jeff is a veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Boutwell of Yakima, WA, daughter, Jennifer Anderson and Darrin Anderson (spouse) of Palmer, AK, daughter, Joelle McMurry and Ben McMurry (spouse), of Yakima, WA, son, Joe Wysock of Richland, WA, and grandchildren, Jacob, Samuel, Millea, Liam, Jack, and Sadie. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Moley and Lois Boutwell and son, Bryan Boutwell.
Jeff was an avid hunter, enjoyed outdoor activities on his ATV, and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren and supporting their sporting activities. Jeff was best known for his love of telling a good story.
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family.
