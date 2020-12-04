Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Jeffrey James Pickens, JP, passed away November 15, 2020. Jeff was born February 20, 1980 in Yakima, Washington to James and Mary Pickens (Riter). Growing up he loved to go camping and take beach trips to the Oregon coast with his family, He especially loved hunting deer, jeeping, and 4 wheeling with his dad. He attended Eisenhower High School where he found a love for football and played all 4 years.
As an adult, Jeff battled addiction and struggled to overcome the adversities that followed. He tried to find balance in life by working hard and enjoying his many hobbies to overcome these challenges. He loved working in the restaurant industry as a server and bartender. His favorite jobs were Black Angus, Red Robin, and most recently Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que. In his early 20’s, he moved to Wenatchee, WA to be closer to his sister. In Wenatchee, he had an opportunity to play football again with the Wenatchee Valley Rams and played off and on for them from 2005 to 2011. Jeff loved the outdoors. His favorite activity was fishing but he also loved to go boating, hiking, and camping. He also had a passion for music and liked to “tinker” on cars or house projects.
The past 6 months were a tumultuous time in Jeff’s life. In the end, he was able to give life to other individuals through organ donation. Many heartfelt thanks to the amazing and compassionate staff with Life Center Northwest.
He is survived by his sister Stephanie (Dave) Bryson of Venice, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Pickens. A private service is being held by the family in Yakima, WA. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
