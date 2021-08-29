Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jeffrey Edward Stevenson, age 60 of Selah, WA left us on August 23rd, 2021. He was born to Dick and Joidene (Southards) Stevenson, July 23rd, 1961, in Yakima, WA.
For a long time, Jeff was a 3rd generation baker, learning his skills from his late grandmother Anna and his late father Dick. He baked for places such as Harrahs in Lake Tahoe, NV and the Gear Jammer in Union Gap, WA. He owned and operated a few different bakeries with his father through the Yakima Valley like Stevensons Box Car Bakery in the late 1980’s and Stevensons Bakery and Café back in the early 2000’s. Jeff was also a great craftsman and enjoyed working in his wood shop. He built many things that sold at craft fairs. His favorites to craft were wood boxes, hope chests and toy boxes for his family and great family friends. Most recently he was working on a dresser for his son in law and building a rocking chair for his daughter.
Jeff loved his motorcycle and recently upgraded to a bright orange Trike as he had ALWAYS wanted one. Jeff was in a few different clubs over the course of his life and his road name, if you knew him well, was very fitting and he often answered to “Big Nasty.” He loved traveling long distances across the country to get to different events held by his motorcycle club.
Jeff is preceded in death by his late mother Joidene Stevenson, father Dick Stevenson and his younger brother Greg Stevenson.
Jeff met (in 1980) and married (in 1984) the love of his life Debbie (Crist) Stevenson while she was in Rainbow Girls and he in Demolay. They unfortunately divorced after 10 years of marriage and three beautiful daughters. Jeff later found a life partner in Debra Price in 2000 until his untimely departure in 2021.
Jeff is left behind in death by his three children, their spouses and seven grandchildren: daughter Randalyn (Stevenson) Phelps, husband Patrick Phelps and three children, Jackson, McKayla and Trinity; daughter Tara (Stevenson) Stapleton, husband Wade Stapleton and three children Lisa, Melissa and Heather; daughter Lindsey (Stevenson) McGinn, husband Chris McGinn and their unborn son Shane; and Faith who he considered his granddaughter, who also called him Papa, an older sister Tammy, three nieces and one nephew.
To all of Jeff’s family and close friends, he wants to be remembered for the loving and carefree soul that he was. We will always keep him close to our hearts as we know he is now riding free on the open highways in the sky.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
