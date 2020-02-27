Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Jeffrey “D” Schuoler, age 66, of Grandview, WA, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, of natural causes.
Jeffrey “D” Schuoler was born in Norfolk, VA, on January 14, 1954, the son of Loretta Marie (Siebol) and Jay “D” Schuoler. Jeff was raised in Yakima, WA, where he graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 1972. In high school, Jeff was a sprinter on the track team—nicknamed “O.J.” because of his speed. Jeff joined the U.S. Navy in 1972. During his 20-year military career, he was stationed aboard various aircraft carriers—the USS Constellation, in particular—when he was “out to sea” and travelled to many exotic destinations worldwide. Jeff proudly served his country until retiring in 1992. In 1993, Jeff married Susan Lynn O’Brien (Lizotte), the love of his life. During their nearly 24-year marriage, the two enjoyed traveling together and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Jeff’s final career was working for the U.S. Postal Service for 12 years. He retired in 2018.
Throughout his life, Jeff formed many enduring relationships, including one with a group of childhood friends with whom he had many great adventures and special times, creating lifelong friendships. Jeff was one of those people who never knew a stranger. He was easy to get to know. He will be missed greatly.
Jeff was preceded in death by his wife Susan in 2017, his father Jay in 1987, and his mother Loretta in 1986. He is survived by his daughter Shannon and her family of Yakima, WA; his son Jeremy Schuoler (Gricelia) of Zillah, WA; his “three knuckleheads,” his grandsons, Jayden, Owen, and Ian Schuoler of Zillah, WA; his stepson Richard Lizotte (Timothy Heimerle) of Snohomish, WA; his sister Denise Anderson (Rick) of Lacey, WA; his sister Sara Weber (Doug) of Auburn, WA; his sister Dorene Truesdale (Ed) of Tracy, CA; and his brother Jay Renshaw (Scott) of Omaha, NE; and several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends throughout the Yakima Valley and beyond.
No viewing is scheduled. However, a memorial service will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 AM. To leave a note for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In