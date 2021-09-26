Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jeffery Charles Cozzetto, passed away at his home on September 21, 2021, in Yakima, WA. Jeff was born March 5, 1959, in Spokane, WA to Loretta Scarpelli and Joseph Cozzetto. He was raised in Spokane until the age of 10 years old, then moved to Yakima, WA. Jeff attended Carrol High School then graduated from Eisenhower in 1978. He played football and wrestled. He later briefly attended YVCC.
Jeff was in the car business nearly his entire life and worked at multiple dealerships in Yakima County. Jeff worked at a Toyota dealership for 29 years. He married Teresa Hatley and they had their son Jeffrey James Cozzetto a year later. Though their marriage was short, Jeff fathered Teresa’s daughter Lacey Hatley from the time she was born until his last breath.
Jeff enjoyed boating, riding his motorcycle, gambling, and spending quality time with family and friends. Jeff was loved by many; he was the one who could always make you laugh and brought out everyone’s best smiles.
In 2014, Jeff began his fight with his health, but continued to work at the Toyota dealership, because he was a man who understood the value of hard work. He later retired while working at Auto Max in 2018. Jeff has spent the last 3 years putting up a good fight with the help of his son Jeffrey and his son’s girlfriend Stephanie Downen.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and his grandson Jeffrey James Cozzetto II and is survived by his stepdad Ray Pitmen, brothers Joe and his wife Karen Cozzetto, Johnny Cozzetto, David and his wife Connie Tyler, his sister Raylee Pittman, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, his son Jeffrey James Cozzetto and his daughter Lacey Hatley.
Jeff was a loving, strong, caring man who was dedicated to his family and friends. He will deeply be missed by many.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 12:00 pm also at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home with a Graveside Service to follow at Tahoma Cemetery. A Potluck will be held at Holy Redeemer Church after the Graveside. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
