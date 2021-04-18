Jeffrey N. Martin died suddenly on March 29th, 2021 in Yakima. Jeff was born in Yakima, Washington on June 2nd, 1954 to Jim and Geraldine Martin. He attended Union Gap School and Eisenhower High School.
After graduating, Jeff owned Cascade Hardware and Jeff’s Clock Repair in Union Gap. He then operated KMeg, an earth moving equipment subcontractor for Intec. Following that, Jeff worked for ASAP Metal Fabricators from 1990 through 2014 when he retired and started SOLUTIONS BY JEFF MARTIN doing small construction projects.
Although Jeff’s life was cut short, it was not unfulfilled. He was a wonderful son, beloved husband, loving father and grandfather. Jeff loved his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. He spent many hours studying his Bible and teaching others the Word. He was a true Renaissance man who excelled in every endeavor and brought so much joy to people through his music, painting, meticulous handiwork, writing, and even casual encounters. He brought the most joy to his family—a family that grew to include five children, 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Jeff and his wife, Toni, owned New Dimensions Music Studio where he taught drums and guitar to many students throughout the valley. He was the member of several local bands, and until the time of his death, he performed with “The Relics.”
He was also the published author of a children’s book called, “Terry the Tumbling Tumbleweed.”
Jeff certainly must have had bad days, but he never greeted anyone without a smile, and when asked how he was doing, he would always reply, “I’m finer than frog’s hair.”
It seemed like Jeff could fix anything, we just wish he was here to mend our broken hearts.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Toni, daughter – Meagan Mau (Seth), son – Kiel Martin (Tristen), step daughters – Heidi Dotson (Marty) and Rebecca Miller, a step son – Christopher Reinmuth (Lisa); grandchildren – Ethan, Madison, Owen, Brandon and Logan Mau; Lindsay, Kimberly, Rebecca, Michael and Katherine Martin; Brittany O’Neill, Mikaela DeWitt, Mikenna Kossow, Zachary Kossow and Miley Dotson; Sarah, Reagan, and Samantha Miller; Joshua and Jacob Reinmuth; great-grandchildren – Shelby and Grace Pugh, Michael O’Neill Jr., Kinsley and Kaden DeWitt.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jim Martin and Jeri Meacham; a brother James Martin, and a sister Janette.
A Celebration of Jeff’s life will be held in July.
