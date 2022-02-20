Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Surrounded by laughter and loving embraces, Jeanne Robinson Cunningham died peacefully at her home in Yakima, on February 12th, 2022.
Jeanne was born December 18th, 1950 in Seattle, the sixth of 10 children. She grew up on Capitol Hill, in a large Catholic neighborhood where there were about 100 kids on her block. Jeanne would say, “The kids ruled” and “The parents were overwhelmed and didn’t have a chance,” leaving the neighborhood kids with plenty of freedom to roam The Hill and play. They were also free to have dinner at each other’s houses without anyone worrying much about who was where.
Jeanne loved to share stories, like raising her best friend Loree Tobin up a second story window when they were about 10, using a rope tied to a hula hoop and then letting go when mom came yelling. Though she could spend hours quietly playing with her Ginny dolls, Jeanne was notorious for getting into “good” trouble, a trait that she continued as a grandmother.
Jeanne claimed that she never enjoyed school until college, an idea that took her a while to figure out, taking a break from college twice before finally deciding to stick it out until graduation. During one of those breaks she hitch-hiked from Seattle to San Francisco and then over to Boulder, Colorado, which she wouldn’t recommend doing.
After some time in the Peace Corps in Colombia, she moved to Sunnyside for her first teaching job, where she met her husband, her “gift from God,” Mike Cunningham. “All I ever wanted was to get married and have a family when I grew up,” she said. They met in the school library when they volunteered to teach CCD at St. Joseph’s Parish.
They married in 1978 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Seattle and returned to Sunnyside for work and family. They brought their first daughter home on their first wedding anniversary and celebrated their 43rd last August. They raised their growing family in Sunnyside, Yakima, and Olympia. After retirement, Jeanne and Mike decided to return to Yakima, combining households with their son’s family and being back closer to “the brown hills that she loved.”
Jeanne’s passion was children and grandchildren, which was good because she and Mike had a lot of them, by birth and adoption, 9 children, 24 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, several of whom loved Jeanne as a second mom. Jeanne was many things to many people. A devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and loyal friend, she radiated light and love into the lives of everyone she met. Although she can never be replaced, her compassion, warmth, and fun-loving spirit live on in her children and grandchildren.
Siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and their friends and relatives treasure their memories of gatherings at “Jeanne’s house,” big family camping trips, and unforgettable trips to Europe. Jeanne and Mike provided a warm, open home where all were welcomed and embraced with love and kindness: extended family, friends, neighbors, exchange students and an occasional young person needing temporary shelter. (“Can I stay at your house for a while Mrs. Cunningham?”) She was a notorious card shark at family game nights, and her infectious laugh rang through the house, especially when she was winning, which was often.
Jeanne went out of her way to make people feel accepted and special with a warm smile and became ‘the rock, the one you could count on’ for her family and far beyond. Her own deep faith led her to see good in all that is.
She enjoyed many years as a classroom teacher, then became Dean of Students at Timberline High School in Lacey. There, “She was someone the students could continually turn to; even the hardest-to-reach teenagers would often come to her office to chat or take a piece of candy from ‘Mrs. Cunningham’s’ candy bowl.” Jeanne finished her career as a substitute principal for the Yakima School District, enjoying working with her Adams Elementary family.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents, John Franklin and Verna Paton Robinson, a brother, James Paton Robinson, and 2 sons, Benjamin Cunningham, and Timothy Cunningham.
She is survived by sisters, Mary Ellen Robinson, SNJM of Wapato, WA, Patricia Ann Nolan (Bob) of Guthrie, OK, Virginia Robinson of Seattle, WA, Theresa Smith (Steve) of Spokane, WA, brothers John F. Robinson Jr. (Cherie) of Spokane, WA, Timothy Robinson (Diane) from Puyallup, WA, David Robinson (Roxanne) and Michael Robinson (Denise), both from Seattle, WA.
Jeanne is also survived by her treasured children: Leona Cunningham of Tacoma, WA, Angela van Gordon of Spokane, WA, Cheri Winegar (Chad) of Selah, WA, Theresa Williams (Nick) of Salem, OR, Isaac Cunningham (Evangelina), of Yakima, WA, daughter-in-law Jennifer Shaw (William) of Sacramento, CA, Joel Cunningham (Monica), and Rebecca Chaffee (Lucas) both of Duvall, WA. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The Cunningham Family would like to extend a warm thank you to Memorial Hospice, Brookside, family, and friends who have continued her legacy of love with care and generosity.
A Vigil is scheduled for Friday, March 18, 2022 at 6:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
