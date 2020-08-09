Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jeanne Marie MacDonald was born on June 9, 1948 in Chewelah, WA to Cecilia and Fred MacDonald (both are deceased). We’ll always remember Jeanne by her sunny disposition, infectious laugh, and great smile. She graduated from Jenkins High School in 1966 and went on to become a beautician. She earned her Masters Degree in Social Work at Walla Walla College and pursued her career as a Social Worker at the Washington State Department of Health in Yakima, WA where she resided for 20+ years.
Jeanne is survived by brothers Ed (Young) and Robert (Sherry) MacDonald and sister, Margie (Denny) MacDonald Haughey, 2 nephews, 5 nieces, 12 great-nieces and nephews, many devoted cousins, her Aunt Wanda, and friends.
Jeanne requested cremation. A private Memorial is planned with her family.
To remember Jeanne, please make donations to the YWCA (818 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902) with the notation that your contribution is in memory of Jeanne MacDonald. This would please her tremendously. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
