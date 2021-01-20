Smith Funeral Home
Jeanne Ann Pickel, 67, of Outlook, Wa. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer on January 19, 2021. She joined her husband Gary in the loving embrace of God in Heaven.
Jeanne was born June 27, 1953 in Sunnyside, Wa. to her parents Bruce and Marjory Wright and was raised on a farm in Outlook. After graduating Sunnyside High School in 1971, she married the love of her life, Gary Ralph Pickel, and together they began their family.
Jeanne and Gary both had a deep passion for farming. They also worked hard in raising their two children, Andy and Amy, to have the grit and determination in all that they did. Jeanne’s passion for farming and her work ethic led her to be deeply involved in the Asparagus Association, Asparagus USA, and Ag Forestry. She traveled the world supporting and teaching about the asparagus industry in Washington State. As Jeanne and Gary began to slowly retire from farming, Jeanne couldn’t stop teaching others. With determination, she began another endeavor teaching the love of quilting at a store she was co-owner of, Quilts & More. The quilts she had a hand in making were beautiful! The family cherishes them all!
After retiring, Jeanne and Gary traveled together in the summer months with friends. They traveled to Alaska and followed Route 66 through many states. They also spent many hours around the campfire at Fish Lake with friends and family.
Jeanne was of the Christian faith. She came to know Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was baptized on January 22, 2003. Jeanne is a member of Grace Brethren Church in Sunnyside.
In 2019, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer. Using the grit and determination she was very accustomed to, she successfully fought off the disease for a year. Unfortunately, the disease took over towards the end of 2020.
Jeanne is survived by her son, Andy Pickel and his wife Melissa of Connell, Wa., and her daughter, Amy and her husband Brian Peters of Sunnyside Wa. You’ll find Jeanne’s influence in her beloved grandchildren, Cynthia, Michael, Hannah and her husband Dan Mathis, Jacob, Rylee, Natalee, and Sydney, as well as one great-granddaughter, Evelyn. She is also survived by her brother, Leslie Wright, and sister, Susan Wright, as well as a supportive extended family. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Pickel.
The family would like to thank Sunnyside Cancer Center for the superior care they provided for our mom and our entire family.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at the Outlook Cemetery in Outlook on Friday, January 22nd at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory may contribute to Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church or Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care. Those wishing to sign Jeanne’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
