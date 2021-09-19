Smith Funeral Home
Jeanine Marie (Bos) Van Hollebeke, passed away on September 8th, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Jeanine was born on June 6th, 1953 in Yakima, Washington to Kenneth and Beverly (Myers) Bos. She grew up in Othello in her younger years. When she was a teenager the family moved to Prosser, Washington where she met the love of her life Mark Van Hollebeke and finished high school in Prosser, graduating in 1971. Mark and Jeanine were married October 1, 1971 and then settled in Sunnyside, Washington where they remained for many years. Jeanine worked in dentistry for 40 years and for many years also ran “Chatterbox Pizza” along with her husband and family. There’s not a single great memory you have that doesn’t include Chatterbox Pizza.
Jeanine loved spending time at the family summer home on Williams Lake with family and friends and was fortunate enough to spend the majority of this past summer there, along with her dog Bella.
Jeanine was a beautiful, loving, kind and sweet lady. She brought a smile to anyone that crossed her path. Her kind heart was visible in her eyes. If you needed a hug that felt like home “Jeanie” was the one to grant it to you. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She will be truly missed. We now have another beautiful angel in heaven to watch over us.
Jeanine is survived by her son Dustin, wife Elizabeth, grandsons, Stephan Van Hollebeke, wife Natalie, and Eric Sarmiento, wife Lisa, and 6 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Mia, Eric Jr., Hayden, Christopher and Emma, and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mark Van Hollebeke and her parents, Ken and Beverly Bos.
A private Celebration of Life for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeanine’s name to your local pet rescue, or to The Spawt, 351 Woodin Road, Sunnyside. Those wishing to sign Jeanine’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in