May 12, 1953 - December 9, 2020
Jeanie Kay Mowatt passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 following a sudden illness. She was born and raised in Yakima, WA. Jeanie is survived by her sister, Mary Johnson and family. Most recently, Jeanie worked for Lowe’s Home Improvement. Many knew Jeanie as a gifted musician. She loved playing the piano or organ for local churches and events. Jeanie loved nature and animals. In her memory, please make donations to the Yakima Valley Pet Rescue.
Jeanie will be laid to rest with her family at Tahoma Cemetery. A memorial service for Jeanie will take place in the spring.
