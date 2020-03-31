Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Miss Jeanice Harris, our angel, passed away on March 24, 2020. Miss Jeanice Harris was born to Eugene Harris and Helen Montgomery on July 29, 1961 in Yakima, Washington. She attended Jefferson Elementary, Washington Junior High where she was a drill team member, and Franklin Junior High. She graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 1980 in Yakima, Washington. As a young woman she modeled for the Peter Pan shop at the Chinook Hotel. She enjoyed listening to gospel programs, cooking and baking with her dearly loved-grandchildren and decorating her home. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and homemaker welcoming anyone to her home and a meal.
She will be deeply missed by those who knew her, her smile, kindness and unselfishness is something to be admired and not taken for granted.
She is survived by her sons, Ramaren Harris, Quinneal Harris, and Donte Harris, a sister, Veda Harris and brother Ronnie Harris, grandchildren, Samaya Harris, Cecelya Harris, Zanaida Harris, Kylee Harris, Nevaeh Harris, DeionJay Harris, Marshawn Harris, and Devonte Harris. She is preceded in death by her daughter Natasha E. Harris, father, Eugene Harris and mother, Helen Montgomery.
