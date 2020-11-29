Jeanette Kempf

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Jeanette Marie Kempf, age 93, passed away on November 21, 2020 in Stanwood, WA from covid-related complications. Until recently, Jeanette was a life-long resident of Union Gap. She was born Dec. 6, 1926 in Yakima to Arby Coak and Lydia (Fiedler) Jaquith, the second of three Jaquith daughters. She spent an idyllic childhood, making wonderful friendships, many which lasted a lifetime. Jeanette attended Union Gap schools and graduated in 1943 from Yakima High School. She then worked at State Farm Insurance prior and just after marriage.
As a teen, Jeanette met Eldor “Ray” Kempf at a party as he was about to join the Marine Corps during WWII. Their wartime correspondence kindled a romance which led to marriage in 1946, a union lasting over 69 years. Along with her dad, Jeanette and Ray built their home at 3rd and Pine streets in Union Gap, where they lived until Ray passed in 2016. Jeanette made their house into a lovely family home where they entertained family and friends throughout their lives. They welcomed their daughter, Diana, in 1949, and son Brad joined the family in 1967.
Besides homemaking, Jeanette held jobs sorting and packing fruit, as a bank teller and an aide at Union Gap Library.
Always an artist, Jeanette painted in oils and watercolors, and was an equally talented seamstress, cook, baker and gardener. She often showed her paintings at local art shows. Jeanette could always be counted on to bring a delicious casserole or dessert to gatherings and to craft clothing as elaborate as her daughter’s prom gowns. Her artist’s touch was apparent in the Kempf yard, where she nurtured abundant flowers and other desirable plants and waged war on dandelions and other undesirables.
Jeanette was a stalwart of the Union Gap community, volunteering with the PTA, Blue Birds, fire department auxiliary, JC Wives and any project that needed assistance, including mowing the entire city park with a walk-behind mower one summer when no one else was available. Jeanette conducted interviews of Union Gap residents for a town history. She loved “walking around my little town of Union Gap.” She and Ray tackled many projects at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, where she was active in the Ladies Auxiliary.
A long-time member of Yakima First Presbyterian Church (Grace of Christ), Jeanette was involved in several circles, the Chapel Bible Class and served as deacon. She continued her Christian devotions at Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood, where she resided for the past four years.
Always sweet-natured and gracious, Jeanette was the friend, neighbor and family member who could be counted on to extend a hand and give a hug and support when needed. She was devoted to family, welcoming three granddaughters with open arms and heart. She was always there to encourage her children and grandchildren (and their friends) in their many activities.
Left with wonderful memories of Jeanette are: daughter and son-in-law, Diana Kempf and Robert Landles, Stanwood, WA; son Brad Kempf, Yakima; granddaughters Andrea Landles (Justin Peace), Tucson AZ; Elise Landles (Matt Batey), Seattle, and Emma Kempf, Ethel, WA, plus several nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
Among Jeanette’s favorite charities are Central Washington Agricultural Museum, Yakima Union Gospel Mission and Yakima Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church.
Due to covid, services will be postponed until it is safer to gather. Keith and Keith is handling arrangements. Please share your memories of Jeanette at www.keithandkeith.com.
