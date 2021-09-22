Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jeanette (Jenny) Marie Miller-Cardenas passed away on September 17th, 2021, at her home in Yakima, Washington. Jeanette was born on July 30th, 1955 in Yakima, Washington to Dave and Blanche Miller. Jeanette worked for many years as a CNA in the Yakima Valley. She remained in Yakima until 1995, then relocating to California, she lived in Porterville, Ca. for much of the time. Finally settling back to Yakima in 2020, to take care of her father.
Jeanette loved taking care of people, she was committed to performing selfless acts. She loved playing cards, smiling, dancing, old memories, crocheting blankets for the grandkids, riding on motorcycles, listening to someone else’s issues, making new friends into family, chit-chatting, her dog Bitsy, and most of all her family.
Jeanette was a beautiful, loving, kind, and generous person. She would do anything for you, all you had to do was ask. She treated everyone as family, and daily would add someone that she met randomly to the “tree.” She had the “Gift of Gab.” She didn’t have a mean bone in her body, and always put her issues last when it came to other people. Jeanette will be missed by many, and we are sure she is playing Pinochle or Cribbage with her Mom in heaven as we speak.
Jeanette is survived by her son Chris, wife Tara of Medford, OR, her daughter Angie, husband Will of Rochester, WA, her adopted sons Jacob Smith of Lakewood, WA, and Lawrence Triplett of Yakima, WA, grandchildren Sam Fogler, fiancée Mathilda, Ashley Fogler, Trent Miller, wife Yolanda, Toby Allen, fiancée Jordan, Lilly Cook, Evy Smith, Cj Triplett, great-grandchildren Luna Belle, Liam, Emma, Oliver, Malikai, and the newest addition Amelia.
Jeanette is also survived by her beloved family members, her father David Miller of Yakima, WA, her sister Diane Andreas, husband Dan, her brother Glenn Miller, wife Anita, her sister Camille Coupal, husband Tim, her brother Brian Miller, wife Cheryl, her sister Lorraine Barrows, husband Andy. She loved each of her numerous nieces and nephews, Dara and Mike, Darcy and Michael, Drew and Stephanie, Eric, Kara and Dave, Dustan and Chrystal, Kyle, Adam, Chanteena, Kendra and James, Andrew, and James and Laura. She also had numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving mother Blanche Miller.
There will be a small celebration of life on October 9th, 2021, 12 PM at Broadmoor Park 55 W. Washington Ave. at the clubhouse. The family ask in lieu of flowers a donation to Toys for Tots as Jeanette had rode for this cause many times and giving was in her nature, https://gofund.me/9237f9c8.
