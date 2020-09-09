Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jeanette Harr of Yakima, Washington was born in Spokane, Washington on February 1, 1926 at home, the daughter of Samuel and Anna Marie (Cafaro) Jacobs.
She attended St. Ann’s grade school, North Central High School, graduating in June of 1944; Kelsey-Baird Business School, all in Spokane, Washington. She was employed for several attorneys in Spokane, then moved to Richland, Washington, employed by General Electric Company the contractor of the nuclear project, working for plant managers from 1950 to 1964.
While living in Richland, Washington she met her husband Norman Harr and married in Spokane, Washington on July 6, 1957. They had one daughter, Nancy, born in Richland, Washington. They moved to Yakima, Washington in 1964 due to her husband’s job in the insurance adjusting business. After taking a ten year hiatus from employment, she went to work part-time at her husband’s office for several years, then worked for the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries in Yakima, retiring in 1991.
Her hobbies included bowling in the woman’s league in the 1970’s and doing volunteer work at McClure grade school while daughter Nancy attended school there. Other hobbies were sewing, flower gardening, traveling in the United States, favorite being at the beach in Seaside, Oregon; also cruises to the China Seas, London Mediterranean Princess Sea Cruise, and cruise to the Puerto Rican Islands. She also traveled to Australia, New Zealand, and ending in the Fiji Islands. She enjoyed being involved in her granddaughters’ activities, babysitting and transportation during her retirement. She was fond of animals and took in many stray cats, finding homes for them and kept some.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband (December 23, 1997), and brothers, Patrick Jacobs of Pocatello, Idaho and Carl Jacobs of Spokane, Washington, who died in Yakima as she was his caretaker, being his only living relative.
She is survived by daughter, Nancy Roehr (Mark) of Yakima, granddaughters Renee Guthrie (Brynnen) and Noelle Roehr (David Ramirez), great grandchildren, Aili Jeanette Guthrie, and Roki Arlo Ramirez. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Idaho, Oregon, California, North Dakota, and special nieces and nephews, Beverly Thompson, Robin Graff, and Brent Cruthers.
At her request, there will be no formal service. Family Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery of Yakima. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Yakima Humane Society or a Hospice facility of donors’ choice in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Memories can be shared at. www.shawandsons.com.
