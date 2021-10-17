Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jeanette (Hamblen) Owen, age 85, passed away on October 8, 2021 in Yakima, Washington. She is survived by son Arthur (Phyllis), son Joe Jr. (Marilyn), daughter Maribeth (Kevin), sisters Norma and Carol, five granddaughters, Julia Christina, Vicki, Lori, and Alyssa, four grandsons, Joe III, Anthony, Stephen, and John, 16 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and good friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Sr., daughter Zona, parents Elmer and Beth Hamblen, sister Phyllis Stone, and lifelong friend, Tom Ogard.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2:30pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Jeanette’s final resting place will be West Hills Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.

