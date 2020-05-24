Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jeanette G. Zero, 67, of Yakima, Washington, passed away May 9, 2020, at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital with her #1 son by her side.
She was born January 12, 1953, in North Bend, Oregon, the daughter of William Price and Jean Shultz. She was the youngest of 3 children.
She graduated from Davis High School in the spring of 1971. She married William A. Zero on May 24, 1975. She enjoyed the simple things in life; whether hanging out with her grandkids or just kicking back watching some old westerns on TV. Her favorite would have to be the Oregon coast. You would never see her happier then when she had sand between her toes. She will be truly missed by all of those who loved her!
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ian Zero and Nicole Davidson of Yakima, WA, grandchildren Isaac, Ashton, and Jaycob Zero of Yakima, WA, sister Gail Luppino of Yakima, WA, brother and sister-in-law Mike and Diane Price of Las Vegas, NV, step-mom Sue Price of Phoenix, Arizona, and mother Jean Shultz of Yakima, WA. Mrs. Zero was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Zero, and father William Price.
There will be no services at this time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
