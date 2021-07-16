July 23, 1946 - January 3, 2021
Jeanette Cecile Mahre English, loving wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 3, 2021, at Cottage in the Meadow after a battle with Parkinson’s.
Jeanette was born in Yakima to Donald A. and Rose Marie Mahre in Yakima, Washington on July 23, 1946. She graduated from Evergreen High School in Vancouver, WA in 1964. Jeanette earned a diploma from Trend College in Executive Medical Office in July of 1994, and later studied for continuing education hours in her job as a care provider, which she loved. Jeanette married Gary Lee English of Washougal, WA in January of 1965.
Jeanette was the oldest of 13 children. She is survived by sisters Susan Signor of Yakima; Myra Beauchamp of Camas, WA; Nancy Mahre of Grandview, WA; Gloria Kirkpatrick of Vancouver, WA; and Rosanna Mahre of Vancouver, WA; and by her children, Karren Crawford (Glen) of Yakima; Jeffrey English of Lincoln, NE; and Jennifer Douglas (Matthew) of Ellensburg, WA; 10 much-beloved grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, whom she was so proud of and it always delighted her to give the latest updates on the grandkids to visitors, complete with photos!
Jeanette loved her cat, Glacier, and was a very kind and compassionate caregiver to all, at home and in her job. She was very “crafty,” sewing and making quilts, dolls, toys and jewelry, gifts for family and friends. Packing her creations up to participate in craft bazaars was one of her favorite things to do.
Jeanette passed away just days before her and Gary’s 56th wedding anniversary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In