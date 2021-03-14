Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home
Jean Supernau Beattie died at Hospice House in Spokane, WA on March 3, 2021. Jean was born on September 26, 1935 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Shortly afterward her parents, Chester and Dorothy Supernau, moved to East Grand Rapids, Michigan, where Jean grew up. She attended elementary and high school there, graduating in 1953. She went on to attend the University of Michigan, graduating in 1957, with a degree in Education.
While at the University of Michigan she met Frank Beattie, who was a bus boy in her sorority. Frank graduated in 1956 and began his seminary studies in San Anselmo, California. Jean and Frank were married in East Grand Rapids in December, 1956.
Jean worked in San Francisco for a year, and then taught in Benecia, California, while Frank was in seminary. Frank’s first church was in Munising, Michigan, which the couple enjoyed with their first son, Mark, who was born in 1959. They moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1961. Their second son, Paul, was born in 1962. Jean taught in the historic Carl School in a suburb of Grand Rapids. Jean and her family moved to Flint, Michigan in 1965. Their third son, David, was born in 1966. Jean taught in Flint schools. The family moved to Pueblo, Colorado in 1970, where they lived for five years. In 1975, they moved to Yakima, Washington. Jean taught in the Naches Valley Schools for most of their time there, until she retired in 1993. Her classroom for her first grade was number 1, so she could legitimately teach her students that they were “Number 1.” She was an excellent teacher, and was respected and loved by her students, their families and her colleagues.
Jean enjoyed and loved her family, at home and in her many travels in the US. She and Frank had many wonderful experiences of international travel in Mexico, Canada, Czech Republic, Wales, Scotland, England, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Greece, Canary Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Bali, Hong Kong, Singapore, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica.
Jean and Frank moved to Liberty Lake, Washington in 2001. She enjoyed her many friends at Community Presbyterian Church in Post Falls, Idaho. She continued her friendships with fellow teachers and neighbors in Yakima.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; her three sons and their wives, Mark (Chan) of Everett, Washington and Liberty Lake, Paul (Kim) of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, and David (Kay) of Greenacres, Washington. She is also survived by her grandchildren and spouses, John, Lauren, Melissa Morton (Brad), Aaron (Hannah), and HannahJo; and by her sister and husband, Mary Nobles (Kent).
Consistent with Covid guidelines, services will be determined by family members. Contributions may be made in Jean’s memory to Community Presbyterian Church, 417 N. William, Post Falls, ID 83854.
