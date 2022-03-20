Jean Praetorius Matzke Bursley

Jean P. Bursley, born Margaret Jean Praetorius, went to be with her Savior on March 7th, 2022 in Wenatchee, Washington. She was born November 18th, 1929 in Yakima, Washington to Herman and Esther Praetorius.
Jean attended Highland schools in Tieton. After graduating from Highland High School, she attended Linfield College and later, Central Washington University, becoming a financial planner.
She taught piano and organ to many children in the Highland area before becoming a financial planner.
Mom enjoyed family, especially her grandsons, and traveling around the United States and foreign countries with her work for the Board of Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church. She was actively involved for many years at the Highland United Methodist Church before moving to Wenatchee and attending the First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Irvin (Bud) Matzke and her second husband, Allen A Bursley. She is survived by her third husband, William Picketts, currently in memory care in Bellingham.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Roberta Diane (Chris) Dietz and Sandra (David) Harmening and her son, David Bruce (Shana) Matzke; her step children Steve (Paula) Bursley and Sheryl A. Bursley; seven grandsons: Nathan & Mark Darden, Joshua and Cody Harmening, and Garrett, Gannon, and Jordan Matzke; two step grandchildren: Rachel and Nicholas Bursley and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Walter (Jeanette) Praetorius of Littleton, Colorado.
A family memorial celebration will be held in the summer. We are forever grateful to Mom’s caregiver, Debi McDaniel, who devoted herself the last five years to making our mother happy, healthy, and treasured!
Memorials can be contributed to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in